I Have Discovered Which Letter Makes Car Names Funny

Screenshot : Buick/JT

I’m kind of in a mood today, people, so that means you’re getting stories like this, to which some dingus in the comments will reply slow news day? or some shit like that, and I’m just going to be all, bitch, for me every day is a slow news day.

Advertisement

Now that we have that out of the way, I’m delighted to let you know that I have finally discovered which letter of our 27-letter alphabet (I count the ə as a letter, like George Bernard Shaw) makes car names and words funny.

That letter is “L.”

Don’t believe me? Let me show you, empirically! Please delight to these examples of adding an L into car names and words for big laffs:

First, the glands:

Gland National

Gland Prix

Gland Am

Now some technical terms:

Twin Clam

Clamshaft

Flour-by-Flour

Flour-Wheel Drive

Shlifter

Slupercharger

Turbol

Spleedometer

Okay, now a bunch of car names:

Clamaro

Clorvette

Cladillac Climmeron

Hondal Clivic

Toylota Clamry

Plorsche Clayman

Jelep Cherokeel

Fliat Flive Hundred

Fliat Planda

Merlcedes-Blenz Glee-Walgen

Nisslan Pulsarl

Toylota Tundral

Ferrarli Lenzo

Ferrarli Dilno

Lamblorghini Diablol

Flord Ledge

Flord Mustlang

Bluick Lelectra

Lotlus Lelan

Volkswalgen Bleetle

Volkswalgen Glof

Vlolvo Lamazon

Slaab Slonnet

I could go on, because as far as I can tell, most car names with Ls stuck in them become funny. I encourage you to try this out in the comments; Ls are free! Use all of them you want!



It’s Friday afternoon, don’t read too much into things. Just enjoy, friends. Enjoy the Ls.