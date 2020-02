Photo : Volvo

I despise traditional hot rods. I just do! It’s my Bad Car Opinion, I’m entitled to one, since yours (yes, YOURS) are all terrible. But one “hot” “rod” that I unabashedly love is the Volvo Hot Rod Jakob, based on an original Volvo ÖV4 from the 1920s. It’s different and interesting and such a lovely shade of blue.