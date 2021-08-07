I don’t have many hobbies in this world, but two of my favorite past imes are driving things and burning things. You can argue a combustion engine achieves these two goals simultaneously, but I also have a flair for the dramatic. And that is why I think we need more cars like this Lada 2106 that has been transformed into a flamethrower.

Just picture it. You’re cruising along, and a true fool of a driver passes you, merges in front of you, and then immediately begins driving slower than you. Frustrating, right? You can lay on the horn, but if this person is determined to be petty, they’ll continue camping out in front of you. But slap your flamethrower button, and now you most definitely have their attention. The simple pleasure of charring a fool’s vehicle can only be increased by the fact that these flames are shooting out of the front of your nondescript Lada.

You can watch the full Reddit video here.

As you can tell from the video, two of the Lada’s four headlights have been swapped out for flamethrower nozzles. Hit a button, and they’ll shoot out two 30-foot-long jets of flame that could turn any traffic offender into a crisp hunk of metal on melting rubber wheels. This is the kind of ingenuity I like to see.

There are no clips of the Lada actually moving, so there’s no way of knowing if this thing actually runs or if the engine bay now houses all the flamethrower accoutrements. Practicality says this car is now probably the equivalent of a stationary art piece, but I’d like to think that you could lay on the flames mid-commute. Though I doubt you could go all that fast without having the flames sweep back into the cockpit. Work still needs to be done. But the base concept? Exceptional.