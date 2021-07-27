I Could Still Totally Take Out A New F-150

A number of blogs and viral tweets have been making the case that new Ford F-150s, Rams, and other pickups and SUVs have grown as big as the tanks that fought in WWII. To this I say: So? I would still easily crush any of them in combat.
As an M4 Sherman, I have nothing to prove. I am the one who strode across France. I am the one who rumbled into Germany, the poster child of the Arsenal of Democracy. I am trusty and reliable, and I weigh 30-odd tons. Sure, I am not much wider or taller than a new Suburban, but do you think you can option a 75mm gun at your local Chevy dealer? I do not think so.
That Suburban is woefully under-equipped in protective armor, completely vulnerable to any of my onboard firepower. My .50-caliber Browning automatics would shred its vulnerable drivetrain and exposed tires. Rendering a Suburban, Silverado, any GMC immobile would be child’s play, certainly in comparison to my time at the Bulge, El Alamein, or any of those little Belgian villages I passed through and can’t quite remember. The ‘40s were a long time ago.
Needless to say, I would have no trouble hunting down any of these pickups, and I would know just what to do when I got to them. Ever see me crush a car? Not a problem. Do it in my sleep.
These new pickups have another thing coming if they think that just because they take up as much space on a wide French boulevard as I do, they deserve as much space on it, too. Do not step to me. I will neutralize you, just as soon as any of these museum attendants do the routine maintenance I’ve been asking for since Bush 1.
DISCUSSION
But could an F-150 take on a WW2-era Chrysler M3?
Some designs are so stupid, so utterly lacking in any commonsense, you wonder how on earth it got built in the first place.
Just look at this complete turd: there is no turret. So to aim the big gun laterally, all I see you can do is have the driver shift the tracks so to take “aim”. Yeah, I bet that design decision had the Army tank crews doing cartwheels. Uh-huh, sure.
So the F-150 hauls ass and gets behind the turd M3 since the tank crew can’t get a bead on the fast-moving truck. The Ford driver shoots a LAW, and it’s the end of that tank.
FYI: I’m an Army vet. Shooting the LAW during Basic training was a blast--literally and figuratively.