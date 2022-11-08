Ram t rucks and country music singer Chris Stapleton have had a relationship going back years. You know, because big trucks and America and all that. Now, they’ve taken their relationship to the next level, with a special one-of-a-kind Ram collaboration, with a design that actually works, and doesn’t appear overdone.

Called the Traveller, the truck is based on Ram’s 2500 Heavy Duty. The 2500 is full of classic Ram truck design cues from the 1970' s and 1980’s — decades, which Stapleton happens to be fond of. Starting with the exterior, Stapleton wanted designers to take cues from the 1979 Ram Palomino and reflected in the Traveller’s paint job, featuring Linen Cream, Radar Red, Bison Brown, and Cashmere paint colors . The truck also has Turbo Fin 18-inch wheels that wouldn’t look out of place on a Ramcharger, a huge 3D Ram hood ornament and exterior badging in 1980s fonts round out the exterior.



Inside the Traveller, th e first thing you’ll probably notice is the seats. Covered in custom Bison Brown leather, they’re capped off by headrests covered in flannel. This is a nod to Stapleton’s flannel jacket he wears on the cover of his upcoming album which is also called Traveller. You’ll also find that flannel on a key ring attached to the key fob and under the center armrest cover, where it’s capped off by a special plaque.

The interior is also accented with Burled Walnut trim . Stapleton even included a little music inspiration for the speaker s; they’re covered in a design that draws inspiration from speaker amps. And in keeping with the old-school theme, there’s a proper column shifter and custom bench seat up front.



If you’re interested in buying one of these things, too bad. It doesn’t appear that Ram will be offering the one-off for sale. The Traveller was created specifically to be placed at an exhibit for Stapleton at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The exhibit is called Chris Stapleton: Since 1978. It was also created to celebrate Stapleton’s upcoming Traveller album and his single, “ I’m a Ram.” And no, it’s not some cringe y song created for Ram t rucks. It’s a remake of an Al Green classic.



Ram, maybe you should really consider selling this design as a trim on the 2500. Retro works for a lot of things, when it’s done well, and I have to say this is done very well.

