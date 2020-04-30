Photo : AP

There is a take so hot, a take so powerful, a take so dangerous, many people warned me that it was a take not worth taking. “People will laugh at you,” they said. “Your career will be over,” they said. “That take is bad,” they said. Undaunted, I have forged ahead. The take is simple: I believe in Elon Musk.



Now, did Elon Musk go on a completely unhinged rant yesterday on an otherwise normal Tesla earnings call? Yes! But don’t let that distract you.

“If somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great,” Musk said, according to a recording of the call reviewed by CBS News. “They can stay in their house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic, this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.” [...] “The extension of the shelter-in-place or frankly what I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights ... my opinion ... and breaking people’s freedom in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country,” Musk added. “What the fuck. Excuse me. Outrage. So it will cause great harm, not just to Telsa, but many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm there are many small companies that will not.”

I will simply ask: What’s happened with this country when we don’t believe in a man with a pet snail named Gary who may have not been OK? What’s happened with this country when we don’t believe in someone who says the words “pedo guy”? What’s happened to this country when we don’t believe in someone who thinks Hyperloop is good? What’s happened with this country when we don’t believe in someone whose current pinned tweet, which was sent at 2:14 a.m. EST, is “FREE AMERICA NOW”?

I’ll tell you what’s happened: We have simply lost our will to accomplish great things. Believe in Elon, for America.