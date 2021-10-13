The Hyundai Sonata N Line is Hyundai’s response to the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, a sedan that makes 290 horsepower from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that everyone always seems to forget about. And yet, it is still here.
The Sonata N Line is here enough, even, for Hyundai to give it a special edition for 2022. Hyundai announced the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition on Tuesday, it looks very black, but also, confusingly, comes in a color called Quartz White as well. The trim will be limited to just 1,000 cars, with Hyundai saying it’ll cost $34,750, excluding destination charges. The base Sonata, as a reminder, starts at $24,150.
The details for the N Line Night Edition, via Hyundai:
Sonata N Line Night Edition includes all the features of the standard N Line performance model, but also adds black appearance accents:
- N Line Night Edition Highlights:
- Carbon fiber rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
- Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels
- N logo wheel center caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)
- Red painted brake calipers
- Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge
- Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges
- Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White
- Matte black mirror cover (body color on Quartz White)
- Matte black upper door handle cover (body color on Quartz White)
Hyundai says that this car was also in the recent movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, but sadly Snake Eyes was a massive box office bomb, so I can’t confirm that, and neither can many other people. I will take their Hyundai’s word for it.
I am mostly just happy that Hyundai seems to be aware that it still makes the Sonata N Line and did something nice for it. You will miss pointless one-off trims on hot sedans that are almost affordable when they’re gone.
Thats. actually, a nice-looking car. If it came in manual it would probably be considered a “drivers car”. Wonder how the transmission in it is and how it handles the twisties. May make for a really fun daily driver for a person with kids.