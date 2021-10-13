The Hyundai Sonata N Line is Hyundai’s response to the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, a sedan that makes 290 horsepower from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that everyone always seems to forget about. And yet, it is still here.



The Sonata N Line is here enough, even, for Hyundai to give it a special edition for 2022. Hyundai announced the 2022 Sonata N Line Night Edition on Tuesday, it looks very black, but also, confusingly, comes in a color called Quartz White as well. The trim will be limited to just 1,000 cars, with Hyundai saying it’ll cost $34,750, excluding destination charges. The base Sonata, as a reminder, starts at $24,150.

The details for the N Line Night Edition, via Hyundai:

Sonata N Line Night Edition includes all the features of the standard N Line performance model, but also adds black appearance accents: N Line Night Edition Highlights:

Carbon fiber rear lip spoiler (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)

Matte black 19-inch unique alloy wheels

N logo wheel center caps (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic)

Red painted brake calipers

Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge

Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges

Available in Phantom Black or Quartz White

Matte black mirror cover (body color on Quartz White)

Matte black upper door handle cover (body color on Quartz White)

Hyundai says that this car was also in the recent movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, but sadly Snake Eyes was a massive box office bomb, so I can’t confirm that, and neither can many other people. I will take their Hyundai’s word for it.

I am mostly just happy that Hyundai seems to be aware that it still makes the Sonata N Line and did something nice for it. You will miss pointless one-off trims on hot sedans that are almost affordable when they’re gone.

