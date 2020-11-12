Hyundai's Electric Ioniq Plan Is Taking Shape

Photo : Hyundai

Hyundai said in August that it would be making Ioniq its own brand for electric cars, Wednesday it said it would have two new all-electric Ioniqs by the end of 2022. You should be excited for these!

Well, maybe just the Ioniq 6, because the Ioniq 5 will likely be based on the Hyundai 45 concept (the car pictured at the top of this post) that we first saw last year. It will be a fairly straight forward crossover, but this time with all-electric styling.

The Ioniq 6, on the other hand, might look something like the Hyundai Prophecy concept we saw in April. The Prophecy, you’ll remember, is a real looker:

You can sort of see them both but covered in this photo from Hyundai’s announcement today:

That is ten electrified cars in total that Hyundai says will get here by the end of 2022, including one all-electric car that has a shot at being Good, and another that has a shot at being better than the Volkswagen ID.4. The big question for me will be price, because it will be a dealbreaker for a lot of people if these cars remain in the $35,000-$40,000 range, the price floor that EVs seem stuck at, though considering what Hyundai is going for here the Ioniq 5 and 6 will probably cost that much.

Just one of these days I’d like to wake up and literally any car company says, “Here’s a decent EV that costs about $20,000, doesn’t try to have all the range in the world, and succeeds in getting you safely from Point A to Point B.” That’s when I would consider signing up.