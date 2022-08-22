The small pickup that Hyundai seemingly took forever to bring to market is getting small updates for its second year on the market. For 2023 the Hyundai Santa Cruz gets a price hike plus a new blacked-out Night Edition.

The second- biggest price increase is on the base model. Including a $1,295 destination charge, the Santa Cruz SE gets a $1, 010 price increase and now starts at $26,745.

Don’ t worry, though, as it’s not a price increase just for the sake of more money. Hyundai dropped some new standard features on the SE. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard on the SE. Previously, you had to move up to SEL and higher trims to get those features standard. Santa Cruz SEL and Limited trims see small $150 price increases.

The biggest price hike is on the SEL Premium, which goes up $1220 and now starts at $37,425.



The big news is the new Night edition. Starting at $37,105, the Santa Cruz Night is now the cheapest way to get the turbocharged 281 horsepower turbocharged I4. And trust me, you’ll want the turbocharged I4. The base engine doesn’t work well in a vehicle like this.

But the Night edition is exactly what you’d expect: dark everything. There’s a dark chrome grille, dark 20-inch wheels, matching gloss black mirror caps and door handles, unique dark front and rear lower facias and side steps. While this Night thing has been done before with other automakers, the Santa Cruz looks good blacked out.



While the Santa Cruz was an anticipated vehicle from Hyundai, sales have been… OK . Hyundai moved just over 2,800 Santa Cruz units in July 2022, with just over 21,000 sold so far this year. But the Ford Maverick came along and stole the Hyundai’s thunder. The Maverick has been eating the Santa Cruz’s lunch. Ford sold just over 6,700 Mavericks in July with nearly 46,000 being sold so far this year. And with a new Maverick Tremor edition coming, buyers may ignore this new Night edition.

