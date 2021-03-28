Hyundai Teams Up With Student-Led Team Creating An 805 HP Hydrogen Race Car

Photo : Hyunda

Earlier this week, Hyundai announced that’s partnering up with Forze Hydrogen Racing, a team of 60 students from the Technische Universiteit Delft (Delft University of Technology) in the Netherlands. The goal? Build a light, 805 horsepower hydrogen race car as a way to push the boundaries of hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Advertisement

Hydrogen technology has taken a backseat to the development of electric tech when it comes to powering cars, but there are still a few automakers holding out hope that they’ll be able to turn the world on to hydrogen. Hyundai, with its Nexo SUV that transforms hydrogen into electric power, is one of those automakers.

Thankfully, Forze Hydrogen Racing has done plenty of the groundwork. The students, who come from a wide variety of backgrounds, are intending the have the first iteration of the Forze IX ready in 2021. Hyundai’s help will really kick in in 2022, when the team will add a second hydrogen balance of plant and finish the car, getting it ready for competitive racing.

Once completed, the Forze IX is expected to be the fastest fuel cell electric car with specs as follows:

Just over 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg)

Top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h)

0-62 mph in less than three seconds

Two fuel cells with a combined power output of 240 kW

Accumulator with maximum boost power of 600 kW

All-wheel drive

Those aren’t bad projections, and it’s likely those goals will be met. Students from the Forze team will be brought to the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Rüsselsheim, Germany to receive extra support from experienced engineers.

“Forze is an exciting team made up of some of the brightest young minds, and with a proven pedigree of bringing fuel cell mobility to the race track,” said Tyrone Johnson, Head of Vehicle Development at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “Hyundai is delighted to enter into this partnership with Forze. By drawing on our leadership in fuel cell mobility and Forze’s ambition to take hydrogen to the next level, together we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in the development of zero-emissions racing.”