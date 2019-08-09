Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America would like everyone to know, via a press release this week, that like an artist changing out their paints for a new, ambitious project, the Hyundai Tuscon will feature a “refreshed color palette” for the 2020 model year. That color palette will replace white, silver and gray with different shades of white, silver and gray.



Truly, Hyundai is an artist ahead of its time



The paints are among the few changes announced for the new Tuscon, with the other being including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob one trim lower than last year. They’ll now be on the Sport trim and up, when they were previously only offered on the Limited and up—one step above the Sport. (For 2019, the Sport starts at $27,850, and the Limited starts at $29,050.)

But those paint colors got a nice, bold box at the top of the press release, really leading us all into the future—a brighter future—with confidence:

Sure, Hyundai, we get that some shades of the boring colors Americans love to buy are better looking than others—pearl white, for example, is prettier than white-out-on-an-important-document white. We also get that swapping those colors is a common practice by automakers. But replacing silver with silver, gray with gray, white with white, and another white with another white maybe isn’t the most exciting thing to write to the public about.

Rose gold, on the other hand, would be. Just think about it, alright?