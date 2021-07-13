Dead: Every Veloster Except The N

Image : Hyundai

If you’re a fan of any of the regular Hyundai Veloster, you’d better act fast. Hyundai has confirmed to Car & Driver that all trims of the Veloster will be discontinued for the ’22 model year aside from the N.

After rebates were pulled from the Veloster, some assumed that it would be getting the ax soon. When asked, a Hyundai spokesperson confirmed to us that “both Veloster and Veloster N models remain available at U.S. Hyundai dealers.” That was three months ago. Now they’re pretty much all dead.



Everything under the N is gone. That means the base 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, and Turbo Ultimate. While the 2.0 Velosters got 147 horsepower and six-speed manual or automatic, the Turbo models got a 201 HP 1.6-liter four that could only be had with a dual-clutch automatic. Those trims were a pretty good light performance bargain with the Turbo R-Spec starting at just $23,450. Think of it as a Veloster N-Line.



What could drive Hyundai to pull the plug on these models? Sales were likely a part of it, in large part because sales have been trash. June saw the Veloster down 69 percent, 70 percent in May, and 40 percent in April. Sadly no one is buying them.

The Veloster is already a niche. It’s a small three-door hatch in a world that can’t get enough of crossovers. I reached out to Hyundai and was informed that these trims were discontinued due to Hyundai’s expanding crossover lineup. They want Veloster buyers in the Venus and Konas. So if you want one, act quick.

