If you have a Hyundai Ioniq EV, you may want to check its recall status ASAP, as Carscoops reports the NHTSA has issued a recall on the EV f or unin tended accelerating on its own.

Advertisement

The NHTSA report details how Hyundai came to be aware of the fault, following an incident with a KDM Ioniq EV in June. Their analysis of the vehicle data showed that an electrical fault caused the vehicle to enter some kind of fail-safe mode. The NHTSA says t his mode is “designed to prevent impact during driving by restricting vehicle speed, ” but that the fault causes accelerator issues. From the report:



The onset of the “fail-safe” mode could result in operators experiencing an acceleration delay when operating the accelerator pedal and, in limited instances, slow vehicle acceleration after full release of the accelerator pedal.

While it may seem like a small issue, it’s not. Unintended acceleration of a vehicle can be extremely dangerous, even slow acceleration. And left unchecked, it can really turn into a nightmare not only for the car owners, but for an automaker, as Toyota learned years ago (where it was eventually found that Toyota wasn’t at fault.)



The recall affects 2,679 Ioniq EVs made between January 21, 2016, and June 24, 2019. Owners will be notified by mail starting in February 2022. The notifications will instruct owners to take their vehicles to the dealer where it will receive a software update and additional ground wiring.

