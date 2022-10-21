Automakers seem to be growing more aware of just how fragile our electric grid is. More and more EVs are coming equipped with either V2L (vehicle to load) or V2G (vehicle to grid) capability. This allows EVs to act as a rolling generator, able to power appliances, a home, or shore up the grid itself. Hyundai is using this capability to showcase how its Ioniq 5 EV can power a vacation rental . And if you’re in the UK, you can book a stay there to experience it.



Called Hotel Hyundai, the idea for this EV-powered getaway was inspired by market research that showed sustainability is important to people to people in the UK. They’re also looking for both cheaper and environmentally sustainable travel options and prefer to take a vacation within the UK versus traveling internationally . So Hyundai set up a site in Essex, curated by British broadcaster and critic Grace Dent. The hotel site is made up of three key areas: the main guest suite, the restaurant/bar and an outside cinema area. Each site gets its own Ioniq 5 to plug into for power .



The guest suite has an Ioniq 5 that powers everything from the lights to the appliances.

The restaurant/bar continues the sustainability theme by having a menu of food and drinks that are locally sourced. There’s even an espresso machine that’ s powered by the Ioniq.

The cinema area is a spot where guests can end their evening. The film projector, speakers, and even the popcorn machine are all powered by the Ioniq 5. All this is made possible by the Ioniq 5’s V2L capability.

The IONIQ 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

Guests can book a stay up to 14 nights or enter a chance to win a stay at the hotel.

It’s impressive that all the power for this is coming from the vehicles themselves. But I need something answered: where the hell is the power coming from that charges up the Ioniqs ? Vehicle-to-load tech lets the EV power homes and devices. I get that. But the car’s batteries are a finite power source, and Hyundai doesn’t explain how long each car’s battery lasts, or what the procedure is for swapping in a fresh vehicle.

Until then, appreciate the fact that it’s possible to have a vacation powered purely by EVs.

