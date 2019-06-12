Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

A hydrogen refueling station in Sandvika, Norway exploded Monday, sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries, closing down two highways and causing both Toyota and Hyundai to halt sales of fuel cell vehicles in the country.



The Uno-X station is one of three hydrogen fueling stations in Norway, a result of the Scandinavian country’s push to find a more eco-friendly solution to the traditional ICE cars. Uno-X also services gasoline and diesel vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but local authorities hypothesize that a hydrogen tank itself blew up, resulting in the fire. Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but no one was badly hurt, Norway Today reports.

So far, it doesn’t look like anyone will be negatively impacted, aside from FCV owners and manufacturers. A Norwegian survey found that only 160 FCV vehicles have been registered in the country, with 102 of them being serviced the Uno-X station in Sandvika. Toyota and Hyundai have both temporarily stopped sales of FCVs while the explosion is more deeply investigated. Toyota has, however, offered to supply FCV drivers with loaners in the meantime.

All Uno-X stations in Norway and the rest of the EU have closed as a result of the explosion, NRK reports—at least until the cause of the explosion can be fully determined.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered, and we’ll keep you updated as more information arrives.