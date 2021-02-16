How You All Are Handling The Winter Weather

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The winter weather affecting huge swaths of the country right now is wild. Millions are without power, roads are dangerous and the temperatures are plummeting with more snow on the way. People are huddled in their homes and, I hope, staying safe. We asked readers how they are handling the situation. With conditions like these, you can only try and make the best of it.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Not In Too Bad Of A Shape

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lahjik

The Silver Lining Of Two Disasters Working Out In Your Favor

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Snooder87

Prepared And Doing Ok

Screenshot: Jalopnik
Doing Ok So Far

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Kyree S. Williams

Problems On Multiple Fronts

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Engineerthefuture

Utilities Struggling To Keep Up

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Infiltrator The Nightwing

The Brutal Answer

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: JB boin

Politicalization Of The Diaster

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Dake

Enjoying The Weather

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Bob

Rolling Blackouts Have Started In Some Areas

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Oldnslo

