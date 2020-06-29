How Would You Configure Your 2020 Audi RS6 Avant?

Image : Audi ( Fair USe )

After a ton of rumors, Audi is finally bringing the RS6 Avant super-wagon to the American market. This is one of my all-time favorite cars and for the dozen or so of your that can actually afford it now this is your chance to buy one of the coolest wagons to wear the four-rings. Audi recently launched the configurator for the RS6, so let’s build one up.

Just in case you need a refresher the RS6 wagon was forbidden fruit on US soil, and I fully admit that due to the fact that the wagon market is incredibly limited here and that this would be a very low volume car, I never expected Audi to actually take the step to bring it over. The Mercedes E63 AMG occupied the super wagon space for a long time, with the Porsche Panamera SportTurismo also in the running. Though I would argue that the Sport Tursimo, while really fast, falls a bit short in the “wagon” department due to limited cargo capacity.

The all-new RS6 has a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, of course, all that power is sent to the wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. One of the reasons we love fast wagons here at Jalopnik is because you can have supercar level performance but practicality for the whole family. This is a car that can do it all and looks pretty badass as well.

As expected the RS6 won’t come cheap with a starting price of $109,000. Though in fairness, that is slightly cheaper than the Mercedes E63 AMG S that starts at around $112,000, and a lot cheaper than the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo at $157,000,

I would build mine in Navarra Blue Metallic which isn’t quite as nice as the older Estoril Blue from previous generations, but I’m a sucker for blue cars. I will also load it up with all the Executive Package and all the tech goodies, with the exception of the B&O Stereo because, honestly, I’m not enough of an audiophile to really notice. I’ll forgo the sports seats and the carbon-ceramic brakes because I don’t think I would track this car in my fantasy garage. However, the Black Optic package certainly improves the look and tones down some of the aluminum trim pieces.

Go kill some time on Audi’s configurator and drop your dream wagon below



