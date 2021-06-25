How To Watch The Six Hours Of The Glen, Formula One, NASCAR, MotoGP, and Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 25-27

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s not quite as tightly packed this weekend as it was last weekend, but there’s still plenty of action for everyone. NASCAR and IMSA are putting on great shows in the North East, while F1 heads to Styria for a two-week stint. Motorcycles are zooming, WRC is rally-ready in Kenya. W Series is back, among others. It’s going to be a good weekend of motorsport action.
Friday
ARCA Menards Series General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200
From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
6 PM on Fox Sports 1
WRC Safari Rally Kenya
From the dirt roads in Kenya
11:55 PM on WRC+
Saturday
Nürburgring Endurance Series Race 4
From The Nürburgring, Nürburg, Germany
5:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand and YouTube
W Series Round 1
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
It’s supposed to be on Bein Sports Network, but I can’t figure out when.
Formula One Steiermark Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
6 AM on ESPN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Noon on Fox Sports 1
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
2:35 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass
NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325
From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
3 PM on NBC Sports Network
SRX Series Round 3
From Eldora Raceway, New Weston, Ohio
8 PM on CBS/Paramount+
WRC Safari Rally Kenya
From the dirt roads in Kenya
11:26 PM on WRC+
Sunday
Formula One Steiermark Grand Prix (Race)
From The Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria
6 AM on ESPN
FIA World Touring Car Cup Round 1
From Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva, Estoril, Cascais, Portugal
7 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
FIA World Touring Car Cup Round 2
From Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva, Estoril, Cascais, Portugal
10 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
From Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York
Live 10:35 AM on NBC Sports Trackpass (Extended Highlights 7PM on NBC Sports Network)
MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix
From TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands
Noon on NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons
From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Noon on NBC Sports Network
NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350
From Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION