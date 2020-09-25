How To Watch The Nürburgring 24, Formula One, NASCAR, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Sept 26-27

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
I have so much to do this weekend, but invariably I’m going to end up putting all of it on the back burner to watch cars go vroom vroom for the whole weekend. With F1 and the N24, I’m already going to be busy, but then add in IMSA and NASCAR and it gets hectic. Good luck getting anything done this weekend.
So, let’s get started.
Friday
NASCAR Gander RV & Oudoors Truck Series Strat 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.
9PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 28
From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia
1:55AM on MotorTrend on Demand
ADAC Total 24-Hour Race Of The Nürburgring
From the Nürburgring Gesamtstrecke, Nürburg, Germany
8:30AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals Saturday Qualifying
From Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
5PM on Fox Sports 1
Formula One Russian Grand Prix
From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7AM on ESPN (Qualifying)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.
7:30PM on NBC Sports Network
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race 1
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Oh.
1PM on NBC Track Pass
Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 29
From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia
10:05PM on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 25
From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia
12:35AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Super Formula Round 2
From Okayama Circuit, Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, Japan
1:50AM live streaming on The Race YouTube channel (below)
Formula One Russian Grand Prix
From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
7AM on ESPN (Race)
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race 2
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Oh.
10:30AM on NBC Track Pass
NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals Finals
From Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
2PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.
7PM on NBC Sports Network
MotoGP Catalan GP
From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain
11PM on NBC Sports Network (Tape Delayed)
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
