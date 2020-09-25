How To Watch The Nürburgring 24, Formula One, NASCAR, IMSA, And Everything Else Happening In Racing This Weekend; Sept 26-27

Photo : KCMG Racing

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



I have so much to do this weekend, but invariably I’m going to end up putting all of it on the back burner to watch cars go vroom vroom for the whole weekend. With F1 and the N24, I’m already going to be busy, but then add in IMSA and NASCAR and it gets hectic. Good luck getting anything done this weekend.

So, let’s get started.

Friday

NASCAR Gander RV & Oudoors Truck Series Strat 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.

9 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 28

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia

1:55 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

ADAC Total 24-Hour Race Of The Nürburgring

From the Nürburgring Gesamtstrecke, Nürburg, Germany

8:30AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals Saturday Qualifying

From Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

5PM on Fox Sports 1

Formula One Russian Grand Prix

From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7AM on ESPN (Qualifying)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.

7 :30 PM on NBC Sports Network

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race 1

From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Oh.

1PM on NBC Track Pass

Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 29

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia

10:05PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Virgin Australia Supercars - Race 25

From The Bend Motorsport Park, Elwomple, South Australia, Australia

12:35AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Super Formula Round 2

From Okayama Circuit, Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

1:50AM live streaming on The Race YouTube channel (below)

Formula One Russian Grand Prix

From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7AM on ESPN (Race)

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race 2

From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Oh.

10:30AM on NBC Track Pass

NHRA Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals Finals

From Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

2 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev.

7 PM on NBC Sports Network

MotoGP Catalan GP

From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain

11PM on NBC Sports Network (Tape Delayed)

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

