How To Watch The Nürburgring 24, Formula One, MotoGP And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 4-6

Image : Falken Tires

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s going to be difficult to reach the emotional high that was last weekend’s Indy 500, but the world of racing is going to try. It’s non-stop action this weekend with some great endurance racing, F1 in a tight street fight, plus bikes and rally and more! Oh man, this is gonna be good!

Friday

ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna

From the roads near Sardinia, Italy

12AM on WRC Plus

ADAC Total 24H Rennen Nürburgring

From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Germany

9:30 AM on YouTube

Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna

From the roads near Sardinia, Italy

12AM on WRC Plus

European Le Mans Series 4 Hours Of Le Castellet

From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

4:40 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Race)

From Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

8 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

From Sonoma Raceway, Sears Point, California

4PM on Fox Sports 1

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix



From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

10:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.

