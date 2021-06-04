How To Watch The Nürburgring 24, Formula One, MotoGP And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 4-6

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s going to be difficult to reach the emotional high that was last weekend’s Indy 500, but the world of racing is going to try. It’s non-stop action this weekend with some great endurance racing, F1 in a tight street fight, plus bikes and rally and more! Oh man, this is gonna be good!
Friday
ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
WRC Rally Italia Sardegna
From the roads near Sardinia, Italy
12AM on WRC Plus
ADAC Total 24H Rennen Nürburgring
From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Germany
Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Qualifying)
From Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8 AM on ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
1PM on Fox Sports 1
Sunday
WRC Rally Italia Sardegna
From the roads near Sardinia, Italy
12AM on WRC Plus
European Le Mans Series 4 Hours Of Le Castellet
From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
4:40 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Race)
From Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8 AM on ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
From Sonoma Raceway, Sears Point, California
4PM on Fox Sports 1
MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix
From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain
10:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
