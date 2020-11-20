How To Watch The Macau Grand Prix And Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 20-22

Image : Macau Grand Prix

We’re whittling down to just a few races left in the year, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be any less exciting. This year the Macau Grand Prix is still going on, but the main event has been reduced from Formula 3 cars to Formula 4 cars as a way of keeping it safer and requiring fewer on-site people. There’s also a MotoGP race, but with the champ already decided, does it still carry as much weight? Heck yeah it does!

You should be able to catch all of the live Macau action with English commentary at this link right here. I’ll be watching, and yes, this will be on the final .

Friday

Macau Touring Car Cup - Qualifying

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

6:30 PM livestreamed

Greater Bay Area GT Cup - Qualifying

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

7:15 PM livestreamed



Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - Qualifying

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

8 PM livestreamed

Macau Guia Race - Qualifying

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

8:45 PM livestreamed

Macau GT Cup - Qualifying

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

9:30 PM livestreamed

Macau Touring Car Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

11:30 PM livestreamed

Saturday



Greater Bay Area GT Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

12:25 AM livestreamed

Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - Qualification Race - 8 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

1:20 AM livestreamed

Macau Guia Race - Qualification Race - 8 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

2:15 AM livestreamed

Macau GT Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

3:10 AM livestreamed

Macau Touring Car Cup - 12 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

8 PM livestreamed

Greater Bay Area GT Cup - 12 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

9:05 PM livestreamed

Macau Guia Race - 12 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

10:40 PM livestreamed

Macau GT Cup - 12 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

11:45 PM livestreamed

Sunday

Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - 12 laps

From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC

2:30 AM livestreamed

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix

From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal

9 AM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.