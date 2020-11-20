How To Watch The Macau Grand Prix And Everything In Racing This Weekend; Nov 20-22

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
We’re whittling down to just a few races left in the year, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be any less exciting. This year the Macau Grand Prix is still going on, but the main event has been reduced from Formula 3 cars to Formula 4 cars as a way of keeping it safer and requiring fewer on-site people. There’s also a MotoGP race, but with the champ already decided, does it still carry as much weight? Heck yeah it does!
You should be able to catch all of the live Macau action with English commentary at this link right here. I’ll be watching, and yes, this will be on the final.
Friday
Macau Touring Car Cup - Qualifying
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
6:30 PM livestreamed
Greater Bay Area GT Cup - Qualifying
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
7:15 PM livestreamed
Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - Qualifying
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
8 PM livestreamed
Macau Guia Race - Qualifying
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
8:45 PM livestreamed
Macau GT Cup - Qualifying
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
9:30 PM livestreamed
Macau Touring Car Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
11:30 PM livestreamed
Saturday
Greater Bay Area GT Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
12:25 AM livestreamed
Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - Qualification Race - 8 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
1:20 AM livestreamed
Macau Guia Race - Qualification Race - 8 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
2:15 AM livestreamed
Macau GT Cup - Qualification Race - 8 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
3:10 AM livestreamed
Macau Touring Car Cup - 12 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
8 PM livestreamed
Greater Bay Area GT Cup - 12 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
9:05 PM livestreamed
Macau Guia Race - 12 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
10:40 PM livestreamed
Macau GT Cup - 12 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
11:45 PM livestreamed
Sunday
Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix - 12 laps
From the Macau Guia Street Circuit, Macao Special Administrative Region PRC
2:30 AM livestreamed
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix
From Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal
9 AM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION