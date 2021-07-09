How To Watch The Goodwood Festival Of Speed, NASCAR, Formula E, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; July 9-11

Image : Goodwood Festival of Speed

Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup



Maybe the coolest weekend in motorsport is going down at the Goodwood estate right now. Racers from every timeline, continent, and series will be racing up that hill, and it is always a good time. Go watch the livestream for a while, it’ll lower your blood pressure and give you good hair. It’s on basically all weekend, so click that link and put it on in the background for a while. I guess there is also NASCAR and Formula E and stuff, but really, this weekend is about Goodwood.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Qualifying Races

From Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Fairgrounds, Knoxville, Iowa

7 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corn Belt 150 Presented By Premier Chevy Dealers

From Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Fairgrounds, Knoxville, Iowa

9 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Formula E New York E-Prix (Race 1)

From the streets of Brooklyn, New York

4 PM on CBS Sports Network

Superstar Racing Experience Round Five

Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wisconsin

8 PM on CBS

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Formula E New York E-Prix (Race 2)

From the streets of Brooklyn, New York

1 PM on CBS

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.



