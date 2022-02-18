Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



For many motorsport fanatics, this weekend is the real kickoff to the 2022 season. The Daytona 500 is one of those events that really gets the blood pumping, no matter who you are. It’s going to be a great weekend of roundy-rounders going really frickin’ fast, so be sure to tune in and check it out. I know I will be. If big gas-guzzling monsters going 200+ miles per hour isn’t your thing, you can also watch all-electric rally raid machines blasting through the desert over with the Extreme E folks. I like both. It’s okay to like both. I am a human, I contain multitudes.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tires

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

5 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Extreme E Desert X-Prix

From Neom, Saudi Arabia

7 AM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

2:30 PM on Fox

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

And for good measure, here’s a look at what pole qualifying looked like for the Daytona 500 this year. I must say, those Next Gen cars look mighty fine up on the high banks.



