How To Watch The Daytona 500 And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; February 13-14

Photo : Daytona International Raceway

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



The 2021 NASCAR season is kicking off this weekend at Daytona with the most famous race on the series’ calendar. It’s been a couple of weeks since the 24 Hours of Daytona, but the track is again abuzz with energy as thousands of horsepower pound the high banked track. Us sports car fans know the season started a few weeks ago, but this is the kickoff for normies. Welcome aboard, let’s go!

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida



1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida



5:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500



From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

2:30 PM on Fox

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.