How To Watch The 24 Hours Of Daytona, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; Jan 30-31

Photo : IMSA

The 2020 season is behind us. In fact it was just a few weeks ago that everything came to an end. Of course, the traditional season-opener is here to kick everyone in the face with a boot full of awesome as the Rolex 24 At Daytona marks the 2021 season intro. This was a particularly weird off-season, as IMSA ended 2020 at Sebring and now it’s starting up again at Daytona, which is, you know, awesome. Here’s to a somewhat more normal racing season in 2021.

Saturday

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Rolex 24 at Daytona

From Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, Florida

The entire race will be streaming live on NBC Sports Trackpass, or you can catch it on television with the following schedule:

3:30 - 4:30 PM on NBC

4:30 - 8 PM on NBC Sports

8 - 11 PM on Peacock Sports

11 - 11:59 PM on NBC Sports

Sunday

12 - 3 AM on NBC Sports

3 - 6 AM on Peacock Sports

6 AM - 2 PM on NBC Sports

2 - 4 PM on NBC

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.