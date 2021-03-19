How To Watch The 12 Hours Of Sebring, NASCAR, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; March 20-21st

Image : Corvette Racing

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

The big once-around-the-clock race on the terrible concrete track is back. I feel like we just did one of these, because it was postponed to the end of the 2020 season, so the most recent 12 Hours of Sebring was just last November. Hard to believe it was that recent. Anyway, let’s do it again, shall we? Oh, and there’s NASCAR action in Atlanta, and Aussie Supercars at Sandown. Plenty of action all around.

Saturday

Repco Supercars Championship Sandown Supersprint (Race 3)

From Sandown International Raceway, Springvale, Victoria, Australia

1:25 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

IMSA WeatherTech Series Mobil One 12 Hours of Sebring

From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Florida

10AM to 10:30 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass

OR - 10AM - Noon on NBC Sports Network, Noon to 7PM on NBC Sports Gold, 7PM - 10:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

2:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

5 PM on Fox Sports 1

Repco Supercars Championship Sandown Supersprint (Race 4)

From Sandown International Raceway, Springvale, Victoria, Australia

10:20 P M on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Repco Supercars Championship Sandown Supersprint (Race 5)

From Sandown International Raceway, Springvale, Victoria, Australia

1 :20 A M on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

From Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

3 PM on Fox

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.