Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s nearly December, folks. What do you expect? There isn’t much racing going on this week. That’s okay, we’ll still make it a raucous party with a couple of the most exciting series on the calendar. First and foremost, there is World Rallycross going down at the Nürburgring, and it’s supposed to snow pretty heavily there from what I hear. Then there is a crazy little series over in Japan called Super GT which is always good to watch. Obviously you’ll be busy with winterizing your rides and stuff this weekend, but maybe throw on some racing for a little relax. You deserve it.

Next weekend the Aussie Supercars will be racing at Mount Panorama, so you can get hyped for that in advance.

Saturday

World Rallycross World RX Of Germany (Race 1)

From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

9 AM Semifinal and Final on RX+

Super GT Round 8

From Fuji International Speedway, Oyama, Suntō District, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

11 PM streaming on YouTube

Sunday

World Rallycross World RX Of Germany (Race 2)

From the Nürburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

9 AM Semifinal and Final on RX+



FIA World Touring Car Cup Race 1

From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

3:50 AM on MotorTrend on Demand



FIA World Touring Car Cup Race 2



From Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

6 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

