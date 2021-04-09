How To Watch Super GT, NASCAR, Formula E, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; April 9-11

Image : Super GT

It’s another busy weekend for racers on multiple continents. Here in North America it’s NASCAR action, as per usual. Over in Japan, the Super GT championship is kicking off. And Europe gets some sweet electric open wheel action with Formula E. What are you going to watch?

Friday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250

From Martinsville Speedway, Henry County, Ridgeway, Virginia

8 PM on Fox Sports

Saturday

Formula E Rome EPrix I

From the streets of Rome, Italy

9:30 AM on CBS Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

From Martinsville Speedway, Henry County, Ridgeway, Virginia

7:30 PM on Fox Sports

Sunday

Super GT Round 1

From Okayama International Circuit, Mimasaka, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

12:30 AM on Motorsport.tv

Formula E Rome EPrix II

From the streets of Rome, Italy

6:30 AM on CBS Sports Network Online

All times in Eastern time zone.