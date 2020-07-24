How To Watch MotoE, MotoGP, NASCAR And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: July 25-26

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Racing has returned to, well not normal, but... It’s back. It’s time again to give you some idea of what’s running this weekend and where you can check it out. NASCAR, MotoGP, MotoE, and GT World Challenge Europe are all putting on mega events this weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Blue Emu Pain Relief 200
From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas
7PM Friday on FOX Sports 1— Race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Kansas-1
From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas
5PM Saturday on NBC Sports — Race
MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix
From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain
8AM Sunday live streaming on MotoGP.com
MotoE Andalusia Grand Prix
From Circuito de Jerez, Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain
4:05AM Sunday live streaming on MotoGP.com
GT World Challenge Europe - Imola
Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
7AM Sunday live streaming on YouTube right here
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in EST.
DISCUSSION
NASCAR Gander Trucks is running a double header this weekend. Saturday’s race: 1:30 p.m.,Eastern, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: e.p.t. 200, FS1/FOX Sports App.
ARCA Menards Friday night: 10 p.m. ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150, FS1/FOX Sports App