How To Watch Pikes Peak, Formula One, NASCAR, Super Formula, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 29-30

The biggest hillclimb race of the year is finally here after delays and concerns over cancellation. F1 is back! Indycar is fresh off an Indy 500 weekend to go race at Gateway. NASCAR is doing Daytona *again* this year. Plus so much international racing! I know I’m going to be watching F1, Super Formula, and Pikes Peak this weekend. How about you?
Friday
NASCAR XFinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
7:30 PM Friday on NBCSN
Saturday
Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 19 - Townsville
From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
1:20AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
Nürburgring Endurance Series Round 5
From Nürburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
5:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand or on The Race YouTube channel
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix
From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6AM Saturday on ESPN (Qualifying)
European Le Mans Series 240 Le Castellet
From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
12:10PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
SRO America GT World Challenge America Road America
From Road America, Plymouth, WI
2:45PM Saturday live streamed on the SRO America website (Race 1)
IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1
From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
3PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
7:30PM Saturday on NBC
Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 20 - Townsville
From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
10:45PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand
Sunday
Super Formula Round 1
From Twin Ring Motegi, Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan
1AM Sunday on The Race YouTube Channel
Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 21 - Townsville
From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia
1:20AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix
From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6AM Sunday on ESPN (Race)
The 98th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
From Pikes Peak, El Paso County, Colorado, United States
8:30AM Sunday live streamed from Mobil 1's Facebook Page
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
WWT Raceway 200 Presented by CK Power
From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
12PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1
SRO America GT World Challenge America Road America
From Road America, Plymouth, WI
2:15PM Saturday live streamed on the SRO America website (Race 2)
IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2
From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
3PM Sunday on NBC Sports Network
FIA World Rallycross Capitalbox World RX of Finland
From Kouvola Circuit, Kouvola, Finland
I cannot find a schedule for this event. Last weekend I managed to catch World RX live on YouTube, so maybe they’ll do the same thing for this race? Subscribe here to test that theory.
There is also BTCC this weekend from Knockhill, but it doesn’t appear to be available to watch in the U.S. You can check the schedule here in case you want to use, um, less than legal means to find a stream.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
To be fair you cant even watch the BTCC this weekend at Brands Hatch in the UK. They are some 500 miles north in Scotland at Knockhill
British GT is racing at Brands Hatch this weekend, i believe that is broadcast live on Youtube