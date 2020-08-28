ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Racing

How To Watch Pikes Peak, Formula One, NASCAR, Super Formula, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 29-30

Filed to:weekend motorsports roundup
weekend motorsports roundupRacingMotorsportPikes PeakNASCARFormula OneIndyCarSuper Formula
Illustration for article titled How To Watch Pikes Peak, Formula One, NASCAR, Super Formula, And Everything Else Happening in Racing This Weekend: August 29-30
Photo: Pikes Peak International Hillclimb

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

The biggest hillclimb race of the year is finally here after delays and concerns over cancellation. F1 is back! Indycar is fresh off an Indy 500 weekend to go race at Gateway. NASCAR is doing Daytona *again* this year. Plus so much international racing! I know I’m going to be watching F1, Super Formula, and Pikes Peak this weekend. How about you?

Friday

NASCAR XFinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola  

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

7:30 PM Friday on NBCSN

Saturday

Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 19 - Townsville

From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

1:20AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Nürburgring Endurance Series Round 5

From Nürburgring, Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

5:15AM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand or on The Race YouTube channel

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6AM Saturday on ESPN (Qualifying)

European Le Mans Series 240 Le Castellet

From Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

12:10PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

SRO America GT World Challenge America Road America

From Road America, Plymouth, WI

2:45PM Saturday live streamed on the SRO America website (Race 1)

IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1

From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL 

3PM Saturday on NBC Sports Network

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

7:30PM Saturday on NBC

Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 20 - Townsville

From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

10:45PM Saturday on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

Super Formula Round 1

From Twin Ring Motegi, Motegi, Haga District, Tochigi, Japan

1AM Sunday on The Race YouTube Channel

Virgin Australia Supercars NTI Townsville Supersprint Race 21 - Townsville

From Townsville Street Circuit, Townsville, Queensland, Australia

1:20AM Sunday on MotorTrend on Demand

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6AM Sunday on ESPN (Race)

The 98th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

From Pikes Peak, El Paso County, Colorado, United States

8:30AM Sunday live streamed from Mobil 1's Facebook Page

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series
WWT Raceway 200 Presented by CK Power

From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL 

12PM Sunday on Fox Sports 1

SRO America GT World Challenge America Road America

From Road America, Plymouth, WI

2:15PM Saturday live streamed on the SRO America website (Race 2)

IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2

From Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL 

3PM Sunday on NBC Sports Network

FIA World Rallycross Capitalbox World RX of Finland

From Kouvola Circuit, Kouvola, Finland

I cannot find a schedule for this event. Last weekend I managed to catch World RX live on YouTube, so maybe they’ll do the same thing for this race? Subscribe here to test that theory.

There is also BTCC this weekend from Knockhill, but it doesn’t appear to be available to watch in the U.S. You can check the schedule here in case you want to use, um, less than legal means to find a stream.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

peterd190
Peterd190

There is also BTCC this weekend from Brands Hatch, but it doesn’t appear to be available to watch in the U.S.

To be fair you cant even watch the BTCC this weekend at Brands Hatch in the UK. They are some 500 miles north in Scotland at Knockhill

British GT is racing at Brands Hatch this weekend, i believe that is broadcast live on Youtube