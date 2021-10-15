Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Pickings are getting a little slim this time of year. F1 is on an off-week as everyone gets their stuff shipped over to the US, but there’s still some fast open-wheel stuff in the form of Japan’s totally awesome Super Formula. I normally totally ignore SRO America (the series formerly known as Pirelli World Challenge) because it’s dumb and boring as hell, but that series is running an 8-hour enduro at Indianapolis which is sure to bring in some international competitors, and might be worth a watch. There’s also some NASCAR in Texas and WRC in Spain , so there’s a bit of something for everyone. What are you watching this weekend?

Saturday

WRC Rallyracc Rally De España

From stages around Catalunya, Spain

SS7 begins at 2:44 AM on WRC+

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3 PM on NBC

Sunday

Super Formula Round 6

From Twin Ring Motegi, Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

1:35 AM live-streaming on Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel

WRC Rallyracc Rally De España

From stages around Catalunya, Spain

SS14 begins at 1 AM on WRC+

Indianapolis 8 Hour

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

10 AM live-streamed on the GT World YouTube channel

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2 PM on NBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

