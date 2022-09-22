Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, NHRA, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Is there any worse feeling than not going to a race you were supposed to attend? I was set to head to Texas Motor Speedway for NASCAR this weekend, but unfortunately, my finances don’t allow it (which also means, unfortunately, that I will not get to stay in Denton, Texas and order the world’s best pizza, the Pepperoni Masterclass from Zalat). If you’re heading out that way this weekend, have a trackside beer in my honor.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, September 24

TC America Race 1

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

1:05 p.m. ET on YouTube

GT World Challenge America Race 1

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

2:15 p.m. ET on YouTube

NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

GT4 America Race 1

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

4:05 p.m. ET on YouTube

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama

From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

11:30 p.m. ET on FS2

Sunday, September 25

TC America Race 2

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

10:05 a.m. ET on YouTube

GT4 America Race 1

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

11:10 a.m. ET on YouTube

Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 1: MXGP and MX2

From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan

1 p.m. ET on CBSSN

GT World Challenge Race 2

From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida

1:15 p.m. ET on YouTube

MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan

From Twin Ring Motegi in Tochigi, Japan

3 p.m. ET on CNBC

Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 2: MXGP Open

From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan

2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Betway Carolina Nationals

From zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina

3 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 3: Open and MXGP

From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan

4 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Extreme E Copper X Prix

From Antofagasta, Chile

6 p.m. ET on FS1

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama

