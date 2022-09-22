Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, NHRA, and MotoGP racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Is there any worse feeling than not going to a race you were supposed to attend? I was set to head to Texas Motor Speedway for NASCAR this weekend, but unfortunately, my finances don’t allow it (which also means, unfortunately, that I will not get to stay in Denton, Texas and order the world’s best pizza, the Pepperoni Masterclass from Zalat). If you’re heading out that way this weekend, have a trackside beer in my honor.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Saturday, September 24
TC America Race 1
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 1:05 p.m. ET on YouTube
GT World Challenge America Race 1
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 2:15 p.m. ET on YouTube
NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
- From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas
- 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
GT4 America Race 1
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 4:05 p.m. ET on YouTube
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama
- From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama
- 11:30 p.m. ET on FS2
Sunday, September 25
TC America Race 2
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 10:05 a.m. ET on YouTube
GT4 America Race 1
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 11:10 a.m. ET on YouTube
Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 1: MXGP and MX2
- From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
- 1 p.m. ET on CBSSN
GT World Challenge Race 2
- From Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida
- 1:15 p.m. ET on YouTube
MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan
- From Twin Ring Motegi in Tochigi, Japan
- 3 p.m. ET on CNBC
Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 2: MXGP Open
- From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
- 2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Betway Carolina Nationals
- From zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina
- 3 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
- From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas
- 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Monster Energy FIM MotoCross of Nations Race 3: Open and MXGP
- From RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
- 4 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Extreme E Copper X Prix
- From Antofagasta, Chile
- 6 p.m. ET on FS1
MotoAmerica Superbikes at Alabama
- From Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama
- 11:30 p.m. ET on FS2