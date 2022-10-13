Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Has everyone recovered from the late-night Oceania racing party last weekend? I know that I have not — but blessedly, this weekend is a little more relaxed in terms of scheduling. We have a handful of events — most of them America-based and/or airing in the afternoon — before we really gear up for next weekend. I know that I, for one, am going to need as much rest as I can get before I tackle the United States Grand Prix.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, October 15

MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

From Phillip Island Circuit in Ventnor, Victoria, Australia

12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, October 16

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada

2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

NHRA Texas FallNationals,