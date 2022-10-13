Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Has everyone recovered from the late-night Oceania racing party last weekend? I know that I have not — but blessedly, this weekend is a little more relaxed in terms of scheduling. We have a handful of events — most of them America-based and/or airing in the afternoon — before we really gear up for next weekend. I know that I, for one, am going to need as much rest as I can get before I tackle the United States Grand Prix.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Saturday, October 15
MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
- From Phillip Island Circuit in Ventnor, Victoria, Australia
- 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
- From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada
- 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Sunday, October 16
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
- From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada
- 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC
NHRA Texas FallNationals,
- From Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas
- 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1