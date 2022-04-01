Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s a weird racing weekend after the season has begun where there’s not much going on. It seems like everything has been packed for the last two weeks, but everyone decided to take this weekend off. NASCAR is still running, obviously, because they’ll run basically every weekend for an entire summer. There’s a fun endurance race at Imola for GT cars, which could be a good way to burn three hours. And obviously if you’re a bike fan, MotoGP is running down in South America.

So what are you watching?

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCar 250

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Three Hours Of Imola

From Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

8:30 AM live streaming on gt-world-challenge-europe.com or MotorTrend on Demand



NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

3:30 PM on Fox

MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix

From Autodromo Termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

6 PM on CNBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

And in case you needed something cool to get you inspired this weekend to go watch something, here’s a cool video from Goodwood last year that I enjoyed. Chris Harris driving an old race car? Yeah, that’s great stuff right there. That’s the TV business baby! Watch it.