Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s a weird racing weekend after the season has begun where there’s not much going on. It seems like everything has been packed for the last two weeks, but everyone decided to take this weekend off. NASCAR is still running, obviously, because they’ll run basically every weekend for an entire summer. There’s a fun endurance race at Imola for GT cars, which could be a good way to burn three hours. And obviously if you’re a bike fan, MotoGP is running down in South America.
So what are you watching?
Saturday
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCar 250
From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia
1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
Sunday
Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Three Hours Of Imola
From Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
8:30 AM live streaming on gt-world-challenge-europe.com or MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
From Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia
3:30 PM on Fox
MotoGP Argentine Grand Prix
From Autodromo Termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina
6 PM on CNBC
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
And in case you needed something cool to get you inspired this weekend to go watch something, here’s a cool video from Goodwood last year that I enjoyed. Chris Harris driving an old race car? Yeah, that’s great stuff right there. That’s the TV business baby! Watch it.