Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Is anyone else still recovering from the Formula One Miami Grand Prix? No? Just me? No matter where you’re at, though, we’ve got plenty of racing coming up this weekend. F1 may be taking a break, but you can catch plenty of other open wheel — hello, IndyCar and Formula E — or stock cars and bikes, depending on your preferences. Or you can be like me and try to catch it all while also trying to navigate the whole “doing life” thing.
Saturday, May 14
Formula E Shell Recharge Berlin ePrix
From Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin, Germany
8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ
ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN
IndyCar GMR Grand Prix
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana
3p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour
From Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia
3:15 p.m. ET on SRO GT World YouTube
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Mid-Ohio 120
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio
4 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN
Sunday, May 15
MotoGP SHARK Grand Prix de France
From Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France
8 a.m. ET on CNBC
Formula E Shell Recharge Berlin ePrix
From Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin, Germany
8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ
IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio
From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio
2 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN