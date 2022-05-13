Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Is anyone else still recovering from the Formula One Miami Grand Prix? No? Just me? No matter where you’re at, though, we’ve got plenty of racing coming up this weekend. F1 may be taking a break, but you can catch plenty of other open wheel — hello, IndyCar and Formula E — or stock cars and bikes, depending on your preferences. Or you can be like me and try to catch it all while also trying to navigate the whole “doing life” thing.

Saturday, May 14

Formula E Shell Recharge Berlin ePrix

From Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin, Germany

8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ

ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas



2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, Indiana



3p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour

From Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia



3:15 p.m. ET on SRO GT World YouTube

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Mid-Ohio 120

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

4 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas



8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN





Sunday, May 15

MotoGP SHARK Grand Prix de France

From Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France



8 a.m. ET on CNBC

Formula E Shell Recharge Berlin ePrix

From Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin, Germany



8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ

IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio

From Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas



3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN