Most open-wheel racing series are having a bit of a well-deserved summer break, which means you can turn your attention to the one still running: Formula E. It’s a big weekend for the electric series: It’s the season-ending doubleheader, it’s the sport’s first event in Seoul, and it’s also the final weekend for the trusty Gen2 cars. Some ridiculously wet weather means we might also get a spicy event on our hands — so if you haven’t been following FE before, make sure to check this one out.

Saturday, August 13

ABB FIA Formula E Seoul ePrix Race 1

From the streets of Seoul, South Korea,

2:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250,

From Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia

8 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, August 14

ABB FIA Formula E Season Seoul ePrix Race 2

From the streets of Seoul, South Korea

2:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN

FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Finland

From Hyvinkään Vauhtipuisto in Hyvinkää, Finland

Hyvinkään Vauhtipuisto in Hyvinkää, Finland 9 a.m.ET on CBSSN

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Menards Nationals

From Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas

2 p.m. ET on FS1



NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400