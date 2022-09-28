Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and IMSA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

This weekend is a big one for racing. Not only is Formula 1 making its return after a few-week break, this time at Singapore, but IMSA is contesting its annual season finale and NASCAR is heading to Talladega. If you’re a general race fan, this is going to be a great weekend for you!

I had an incredible time attending Petit Le Mans last year, and I’m honestly kind of sad that I won’t be there this year. Part of last year’s charm was the fact that the event was pushed to November due to COVID-19, so the cool weather and fall colors really made it a spectacular event. (Of course, the event is contingent on weather playing nice — so we’ll have to see how it goes.)

And Talladega is sure to be a must-watch this year, too. After last weekend’s tire-exploding disaster at Texas Motor Speedway, it’s going to be interesting to see how things fare at a high-speed track that’s already known for causing wear and tear on stock cars.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Thursday, September 29

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 of 2

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

1:45 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 of 2

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

4:55 p.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Friday, September 30

IMSA Prototype Challenge Round 5

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

7:55 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2 of 2

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

9:45 a.m. ET on IMSA.tv

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 of 2

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

10:50 a.m. on IMSA.tv

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Fox Factory 120

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

1:10 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium

Saturday, October 1

IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans

From Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on NBC

12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium

7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250

From Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300

From Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

4 p.m. ET on USA Network

Sunday, October 2

W Series Race, Singapore

From the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore

4:40 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

From the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore

7:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

From Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand

1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

From Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

2 p.m. ET on NBC

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Midwest Nationals