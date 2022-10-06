Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and ARCA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

We’re reaching the end of the 2022 racing season, which means our TV scheduling is slowing down. That might be a good thing after last weekend’s action-packed schedule with NASCAR, F1, IMSA, and MotoGP. The weather is nice here in Texas, so I’ll finally have my chance to take care of some yard work and to prepare my house for winter. That is, if I’m actually up to do manual labor after a long weekend of middle-of-the-night F1.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

Saturday, October 8

NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250,

From the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course in Charlotte, North Carolina

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200

From Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio

4 p.m. ET on MAVTV

Sunday, October 9

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Race

From Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan

12:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400