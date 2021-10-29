Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



F1 is taking an extra week off between Texas and Mexico, because it takes a while to get all of those cars over the border wall, I guess. So as other series wind their seasons down, there isn’t a whole lot of much to watch this week. A bit of NASCAR, some endurance racing in the middle east, and a smidge of motorsport action in Japan and the Antipodes.

Which of these events are you going to tune in for? I’m going to be hanging out with a bunch of electric car fanatics for the next twelve days as we race across the country, so I probably won’t catch much racing. Maybe I’ll tune in for the finish of the WEC. Who knows? Maybe Toyota won’t run away with it.

Saturday

FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Bahrain

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

12:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Repco Supercars Championship Race 20 Sydney SuperNight

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

12:50 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200

From Martinsville Speedway, Henry County, Ridgeway, Virginia

1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR XFinity Series Dead On Tools 250

From Martinsville Speedway, Henry County, Ridgeway, Virginia

6 PM on NBC Sports Network

Repco Supercars Championship Race 21 Sydney SuperNight

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

6:35 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Super Formula Round 7

From Suzuka Circuit, Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan

9:45 PM live streaming on the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel

Repco Supercars Championship Race 22 Sydney SuperNight

From Sydney Motorsport Park, Eastern Creek, NSW, Australia

10:05 PM on MotorTrend on Demand

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

From Martinsville Speedway, Henry County, Ridgeway, Virginia

2 PM on NBC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

