How To Watch NASCAR, F1 Testing, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; March 13-14

Photo : F1

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

NASCAR is still doing its southwest swing after a weekend in Vegas, moving just a few hundred miles east to Phoenix, Ariz. Of course if you’re looking for non-competitive open-wheel action, there is the Formula One pre-season test in Bahrain. I caught one of the sessions this morning, because it was just nice to hear the cars running again. Oh, and some flat track motorcycles on dirt from Volusia!

Friday

American Flat Track Volusia Half-Mile (Race 1)

From Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, Florida



4:30 PM on NBC Sports TrackPass

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150

From Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona

7:30 PM on NBC Sports TrackPass and MAVTV

Saturday

Formula One Pre-Season Testing (Day 2 Session 1)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2 AM on F1 TV

Formula One Pre-Season Testing (Day 2 Session 2)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

7 AM on F1 TV

American Flat Track Volusia Half-Mile (Race 2)

From Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, Florida



4:30 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 200

From Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona

8 PM on Fox Sports 1



Sunday

Formula One Pre-Season Testing (Day 3 Session 1)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2 AM on F1 TV

Formula One Pre-Season Testing (Day 2 Session 1)

From Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2 AM on F1 TV

NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500

From Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona

3:30 PM on Fox



If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.