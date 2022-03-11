Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



If you’re a motorcycle fan there’s no bigger weekend of racing than this weekend in Daytona. Not only is MotoAmerica running the Daytona 200 on Saturday, but there is a full spate of support races in the form of Roland Sands’ wild Super Hooligans class and for the first time King of the Baggers will be racing on the high banks. Talk about catching a draft, right? That’s going to be awesome. There’s also NASCAR in Phoenix, and the new Next Gen cars are really proving impressive this season. I’ll be watching a lot of racing this weekend, I hope you will be, too!

Saturday

MotoAmerica Roland Sands Super Hooligans Race 2

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

10:30 AM on MotoAmerica Live +

MotoAmerica Twins Cup Race 2

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

11:15 AM on MotoAmerica Live +

MotoAmerica Supersport Alt Main

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

11:50 AM on MotoAmerica Live +

MotoAmerica Daytona 200

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

1 PM on MotoAmerica Live +

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race 2

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

4 PM on MotoAmerica Live +

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

From Phoenix Raceway, Maricopa County, Arizona

4:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500

From Phoenix Raceway, Maricopa County, Arizona

3:30 PM on Fox

If you need any more convincing to watch the Daytona 200 this weekend, at least, then check out this clip from last year’s race finish. The final six laps of the race were a wild ride, and I really hope it repeats this year!