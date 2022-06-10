Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR, and IndyCar racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

I hope you’ve all been catching up on your sleep, because this weekend is a big one in the racing world. NASCAR is hitting a road course. IndyCar is wrapping up a killer triple-header. Oh, and there’s some big ol’ endurance race, too?

I’m just kidding: We all know that this weekend marks the 90th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the world’s most exceptional motorsport events. I want to know how many of you are planning on staying up to watch the whole thing — I usually try, but this weekend, I’ll be at a wedding, and I’m going to try real hard not to be the guy streaming race car during the reception.

Advertisement

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, June 11

World Endurance Championship 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans

From the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France

9:30 a.m. ET on MotorTrend TV (Note: this broadcast is split into several parts)

ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200

From Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

2:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing.com

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250

From Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

ARCA Menards Series Calypso Lemonade 150

From Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

9 p.m. ET on FloRacing.com

Sunday, June 12

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

From Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan

6:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

Indy Lights at Road America

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

10:35 a.m. ET on Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Road America

From Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350