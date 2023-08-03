How To Watch IndyCar's Nashville GP and NASCAR at Michigan

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 might be on its summer break, but there’s still plenty of racing action, from IndyCar’s chaotic street race in Nashville to MotoGP at Silverstone.
IndyCar’s Nashville Grand Prix
This weekend’s visit to Nashville will be the final time IndyCar will race on this iteration of the crash-prone circuit. The construction of a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans football team means the track will have to be relocated. It’s widely rumored that the Nashville Grand Prix will also become IndyCar’s season finale starting in 2024.
Friday, August 4th
Practice 1
4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Saturday, August 5th
Practice 2
11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock
Qualifying
2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock
Final Practice
6:25 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, August 6th
Race
12:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400
There are only four races left until the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin. Michigan International Speedway will probably be the best chance that Kevin Harvick to find his way to victory lane and book a last-minute ticket to the playoffs in his final season. The Stewart-Haas driver has won five of the last seven races at Michigan.
Friday, August 4th
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Saturday, August 5th
NASCAR Cup Series - Practice / Qualifying
12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Cabo Wabo 250
3:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Sunday, August 6th
NASCAR Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400
2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
IMSA SportsCar Weekend At Road America
The first visit to Road America for IMSA’s new GTP class should be spectacular. The venerable circuit has also been resurfaced. If the IndyCar race there is anything to go by, there should be shattered lap records with more grip on the racing line. However, drivers will find less grip than normal off-line, making passing difficult.
Saturday, August 5th
Qualifying
2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, August 6th
Race
11:00 a.m. ET on USA Network / Peacock
MotoGP’s British Grand Prix
The FIM MotoGP World Championship finally returns after a lengthy six-week summer break. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will also see race officials begin to police minimum tire pressures across the field. An initial violation will only result in a warning, but repeat offenders will receive time penalties and disqualifications in future races.
Saturday, August 5th
Qualifying
5:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Sprint Race
10:00 a.m ET on MotoGP Videopass
Sunday, August 6th
Race
8:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Tape Delay: 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC