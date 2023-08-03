The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
How To Watch IndyCar's Nashville GP and NASCAR at Michigan

MotoGP returns from its six-week summer break to new minimum tire pressure policing

Ryan Erik King
Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Welcome to Jalopnik’s weekly How to Watch racing television and streaming guide, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. Formula 1 might be on its summer break, but there’s still plenty of racing action, from IndyCar’s chaotic street race in Nashville to MotoGP at Silverstone.

IndyCar’s Nashville Grand Prix

NTT Indy Car driver James Hinchcliffe (29) drives down Korean Veterans Boulevard during practice for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 7, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)
This weekend’s visit to Nashville will be the final time IndyCar will race on this iteration of the crash-prone circuit. The construction of a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans football team means the track will have to be relocated. It’s widely rumored that the Nashville Grand Prix will also become IndyCar’s season finale starting in 2024.

Friday, August 4th

Practice 1
4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, August 5th

Practice 2
11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock

Qualifying
2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock

Final Practice
6:25 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, August 6th

Race
12:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, leads the field the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Photo: Sean Gardner (Getty Images)
There are only four races left until the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin. Michigan International Speedway will probably be the best chance that Kevin Harvick to find his way to victory lane and book a last-minute ticket to the playoffs in his final season. The Stewart-Haas driver has won five of the last seven races at Michigan.

Friday, August 4th

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice / Qualifying
3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, August 5th

NASCAR Cup Series - Practice / Qualifying
12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Cabo Wabo 250
3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, August 6th

NASCAR Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400
2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

IMSA SportsCar Weekend At Road America

The #14 Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawkswoth and Aaron Telitz leads the #74 Mercedes AMG GT3 of Lawson Aschenbach and Gar Robinson during the Road America Grand Prix, IMSA WeatherTech Series Race, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI, , August 2, 2020.
Photo: Brian Cleary (Getty Images)

The first visit to Road America for IMSA’s new GTP class should be spectacular. The venerable circuit has also been resurfaced. If the IndyCar race there is anything to go by, there should be shattered lap records with more grip on the racing line. However, drivers will find less grip than normal off-line, making passing difficult.

Saturday, August 5th

Qualifying
2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, August 6th

Race
11:00 a.m. ET on USA Network / Peacock

MotoGP’s British Grand Prix

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), Jack Miller (Ducati), Jorge Martín (Pramac Ducati) in action during the race of the MotoGP Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on August 07, 2022 in Northampton, England.
Photo: Rafa Marrodan / ATPImages (Getty Images)
The FIM MotoGP World Championship finally returns after a lengthy six-week summer break. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will also see race officials begin to police minimum tire pressures across the field. An initial violation will only result in a warning, but repeat offenders will receive time penalties and disqualifications in future races.

Saturday, August 5th

Qualifying
5:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

Sprint Race
10:00 a.m ET on MotoGP Videopass

Sunday, August 6th

Race
8:00 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass
Tape Delay: 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC