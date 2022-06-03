Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula E racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Listen. I know the Jalopnik commentariat is generally not the biggest fan of Formula E, but I want you all to just give this race a chance. This will be the series’ first race in Jakarta, Indonesia, and so far, things are looking pretty damp. As in, rain pouring into the garages (which are, admittedly, just some tents). But I promise you: It’s going to be a good one.
If you’re looking for different open-wheel action, look no further than IndyCar. This weekend sees the series’ final race at Detroit’s Belle Isle street circuit; next year, the cars will be cruising through downtown Detroit proper. I desperately wanted to attend this race (largely because there’s a swingset in Belle Isle that gives you a view of the track while you’re in the air), but having two cats — one of whom can’t be boarded — makes that difficult. Instead, I’ll be enjoying from home.
And finally, we’re going to have an absolutely incredible NASCAR weekend full of first-time events. Xfinity will be competing at the Portland International Raceway street circuit while the Truck and Cup Series are headed to Gateway (aka World Wide Technology Speedway) to take on the 1.25-mile track. You’re not going to want to miss it.
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Saturday, June 4
Indy Lights Race 1, Detroit
- From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan
- 11:20 a.m. ET on Peacock
Formula E Jakarta ePrix
- From Jakarta, Indonesia
- 12:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200
- From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL
- 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Chevrolet Sports Car Classic
- From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan
- 3 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Automation 147
- From Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon
- 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Sunday, June 5
Indy Lights Race 2, Detroit
- From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan
- 12 p.m. ET on Peacock
NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan
- 3 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
- From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL
- 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
NHRA New England Nationals Eliminations
- From New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire
- 7 p.m. ET on FS1, 11 p.m. ET on FS2