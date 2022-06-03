Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula E racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Listen. I know the Jalopnik commentariat is generally not the biggest fan of Formula E, but I want you all to just give this race a chance. This will be the series’ first race in Jakarta, Indonesia, and so far, things are looking pretty damp. As in, rain pouring into the garages (which are, admittedly, just some tents). But I promise you: It’s going to be a good one.

If you’re looking for different open-wheel action, look no further than IndyCar. This weekend sees the series’ final race at Detroit’s Belle Isle street circuit; next year, the cars will be cruising through downtown Detroit proper. I desperately wanted to attend this race (largely because there’s a swingset in Belle Isle that gives you a view of the track while you’re in the air), but having two cats — one of whom can’t be boarded — makes that difficult. Instead, I’ll be enjoying from home.

And finally, we’re going to have an absolutely incredible NASCAR weekend full of first-time events. Xfinity will be competing at the Portland International Raceway street circuit while the Truck and Cup Series are headed to Gateway (aka World Wide Technology Speedway) to take on the 1.25-mile track. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Saturday, June 4

Indy Lights Race 1, Detroit

From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan

11:20 a.m. ET on Peacock

Formula E Jakarta ePrix

From Jakarta, Indonesia

12:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200

From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL

1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan

3 p.m. ET on Peacock



NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Automation 147

From Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon

4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, June 5

Indy Lights Race 2, Detroit

From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan

12 p.m. ET on Peacock



NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

From the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan

3 p.m. ET on Peacock



NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

From World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

NHRA New England Nationals Eliminations