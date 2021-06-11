How To Watch IndyCar, IMSA, NASCAR, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; June 11-13

Image : FIA WEC

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



This weekend we’ve got a Detroit triple threat in the form of an IndyCar double-header and an IMSA race. We’ll also see the on-track debut of the Glickenhaus Hypercar, finally, during the FIA WEC event in Portugal. Throw in NASCAR in Texas and World Superbikes in Italy, and we’ve got a ton of great stuff to watch this weekend.

Oh, and uh, it’s the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience event this weekend, too, I guess.

Saturday

Indy Lights Belle Isle Grand Prix (Race 1)

From Belle Isle Raceway, Detroit, Michigan

Noon on Peacock

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1 PM on Fox Sports 1

NTT IndyCar Series Belle Isle Grand Prix (Race 1)

From Belle Isle Raceway, Detroit, Michigan

2 PM on NBC

NASCAR XFinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 PM on Fox Sports 1

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

From Belle Isle Raceway, Detroit, Michigan

5 PM on NBC Sports Network

FIM Motul World Superbike Pirelli Made In Italy Round (Race 1)

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Province of Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

8 PM on WorldSBK VideoPass

Camping World SRX Series Round 1

From Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut

8 PM on CBS

Sunday

FIA WEC 8 Hours of Portimão

From Autodromo do Algarve, Portimão, Algarve, Portugal

5:30 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

Indy Lights Belle Isle Grand Prix (Race 2)

From Belle Isle Raceway, Detroit, Michigan

10:20 AM on Peacock

NTT IndyCar Series Belle Isle Grand Prix (Race 2)

From Belle Isle Raceway, Detroit, Michigan

Noon on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

6 PM on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8 PM on Fox Sports 1

FIM Motul World Superbike Pirelli Made In Italy Round (Race 2)

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Province of Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

8 PM on WorldSBK VideoPass

All times in Eastern time zone.