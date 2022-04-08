Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s all happening this weekend! All four major international open wheel series are running concurrently this weekend, as F1, IndyCar, Super Formula, and Formula E are all blasting around various circuits at or around the same time. It’s going to be hard to catch all of the action this weekend, but we’re here to help you give it the old college try. Go get a case of Red Bulls (I prefer pineapple flavor) and stock up on snacks, because there are about to be some late nights and early mornings for the race fan. Hot damn, it’s a good week to watch racing!

Frid ay

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250

From Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Satu rday

Super Formula Rd. 1 Fuji

From Fuji International Speedway, Oyama, Suntō District, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

1 AM live streaming on Super Formula YouTube channel

Formula E Rome E-Prix (Round 4)

From the streets of Rome, Italy

8:30 AM on CBS Sports Network

Formula One Australian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

2 AM on ESPN 2

IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach



From the streets of Long Beach, California

5 PM on USA Network or Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

From Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sund ay

Formula One Australian Grand Prix (Race)

From Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

1 AM on ESPN 2

Formula E Rome E-Prix (Round 5)

From the streets of Rome, Italy

8:30 AM on CBS Sports Network

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

From Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 PM on NBC

IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

From the streets of Long Beach, California

3 PM on NBC

NOTE: There is supposed to be a round of Australian Supercars this weekend from Melbourne, and the series usually streams live on MotorTrend on Demand, but the service does not show a listing. Perhaps it will show up, or perhaps not. The race is available to view on Australian Supercars Superview, for a price.

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!