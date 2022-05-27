Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s IndyCar, Formula 1, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

The best weekend in racing is back! This Memorial Day weekend will once again play host to Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix, IndyCar’s Indy 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, and endurance racing’s Nürburgring 24. I don’t know about you, but I’m stoked.

Myself, I’m already at the Indy 500 , but I think I have the perfect race-watching strategy figured out: I show up to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when gates open, and I watch Monaco in the Pagoda plaza. It’s a nice transition into the pageantry of the Indy 500, which I’ll obviously see from my seats. Then, when the race is over, I head to a bar to watch the Coke 600 until traffic clears and I head out to wherever I’m staying.

It’s a pretty solid plan, and I don’t see any reason to change it this year. How are you all going to be watching?

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, May 27, 2022

ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150

From Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina

6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

From Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina

8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, May 28, 2022

ADAC TotalEnergies Nürburgring 24

From Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany

8 a.m. ET on YouTube

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

From Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina

1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

From Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco

9 a.m. ET on ESPN

IndyCar 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana

11 a.m ET on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600