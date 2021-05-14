How To Watch IMSA, MotoGP, Indycar, And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; May 14-16

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Another big weekend! IndyCar is at the brickyard for a double helping of road course action to kick off the month of May at the track. IMSA is running in Ohio. Man, it’s just jam packed this weekend! What’s on your docket?
Saturday
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup (Race 1)
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Troy Township, Ohio
11:10 AM on IMSA TV
Indy Lights Series (Race 2)
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana
12:35 on Peacock
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200
From Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware
1:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix
From Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana
2 PM on NBC
Michelin Pilot Challenge Mid Ohio 120
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Troy Township, Ohio
3:35 PM on NBC Sports Trackpass
Super Formula Round 3
From Autopolis, Kamitsue Village, Ōita Prefecture, Japan
10 PM live streaming on YouTube
Sunday
IMSA Prototype Challenge
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Troy Township, Ohio
9:35 AM on NBC Sports Trackpass
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup (Race 2)
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Troy Township, Ohio
11:40 AM on IMSA TV
NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400
From Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware
2 PM on Fox Sports 1
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Acura Sports Car Challenge
From Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Troy Township, Ohio
2:30 PM on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Trackpass
MotoGP Grand Prix of France
From the Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France
5:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
