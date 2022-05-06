Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



MIAMI! MIAMI! MIAMI! F1 is going all-out down in south Florida, and it’s pretty cool that U.S. fans are getting onboard with the sport. There’s no telling just how far this F1 craze can go, but if Miami is any indication, it’s going to be a massive thing here for several years to come. Oh, and there’s some endurance race in Belgium that Toyota will (hopefully?) win.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dead On Tools 200

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

7:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6:30 AM on Motortrend on Demand

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra Roxor 200

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

1 :30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Hard Rock Stadium Circuit, Miami Gardens, Florida

4 PM on ESPN

Sun day

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

3 :30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix (Race)

From Hard Rock Stadium Circuit, Miami Gardens, Florida

3:30 PM on ABC

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

Here are some Red Bull drivers racing swamp cars in Florida. It’s a hoot. Just watch it.

This is going to be a really cool weekend of racing, so make sure you try to catch all of it when it airs. Definitely don’t miss the Miami Grand Prix, it’s supposed to rain!