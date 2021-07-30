Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Last weekend there wasn’t much racing on, but this weekend we can finally stop shouting about the legal battle that resulted from Max and Lewis clashing at Copse and get back to on-track action. The big boys in their big open-wheel cars are racing again. And in Belgium you can watch some of the best sports car racers in the world take on one of the most grueling races in the world. And so much more! Tune in!

Saturday

Fanatec GT World Challenge Total Energies 24 Hours of Spa

From Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:30 AM live streaming on YouTube

Formula One Rolex Magyar Nagydij Hungarian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From The Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9 AM on ESPN

ARCA Menards Series Calypso Lemonade 200

From Winchester Speedway, Winchester, Indiana

8 PM on NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

Sunday

Formula One Rolex Magyar Nagydij Hungarian Grand Prix (Race)

From The Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9 AM on ESPN

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.

